FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a Fort Smith resident suing the city over dumping recyclable materials into a landfill plan to present more evidence to show they have a case.

The Times Record reports that Jennifer Merriott’s attorneys filed a response Monday to the city’s motion for summary judgment, which asked the court to rule Merriott had no case. The attorneys had been given 60 more days at a Jan. 19 hearing to come up with more evidence for their case.

The city dumped nearly 90 percent of collected recyclable materials into the landfill from October 2014 to June 2016. The city didn’t notify residents and continued running recycling trucks.

Merriott’s lawsuit asks the city to pay those who were Fort Smith Sanitation customers when the city wasn’t recycling.

Another court date hasn’t been set.

