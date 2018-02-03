FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Fort Smith officials say they’re continuing to monitor environmental conditions at a park where 250 gallons of diesel fuel leaked into soil and a nearby stream last month.
Since the leak at Creekmore Park was reported on Jan. 20, crews have removed contaminated soil around a 500-gallon fuel tank and stream. Fuel from the tank was used to operate a now-discontinued train.
Travis Cooper, the deputy director of Sebastian County’s emergency management office, tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the spilled fuel ran through about a quarter-mile of the stream. Cooper said the stream forked in different directions and ran through pipes in some spots before stopping dozens of feet from a creek.
City Administrator Carl Geffken says workers are inspecting the site several times a day.
