FORT POLK, La. (AP) — A Fort Polk soldier has died in a single-car accident near the central Louisiana Army base.

Capt. Oliver Schuster, in a news release, says 22-year-old Spec. William A. Rhodes, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was one of two soldiers in the car when it crashed Nov. 30. Rhodes served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

Schuster says Sgt. Alejandro Galvan was treated at a hospital in Alexandria and released Dec. 2.

Rhodes joined the Army in October 2015. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.