FORT POLK, La. (AP) — A Fort Polk soldier has died in a single-car accident near the central Louisiana Army base.
Capt. Oliver Schuster, in a news release, says 22-year-old Spec. William A. Rhodes, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was one of two soldiers in the car when it crashed Nov. 30. Rhodes served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.
Schuster says Sgt. Alejandro Galvan was treated at a hospital in Alexandria and released Dec. 2.
Rhodes joined the Army in October 2015. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.