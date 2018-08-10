FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at Fort Drum say the Army post’s commanding general has returned from Iraq, where he was in charge of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command.
Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt returned this week to the northern New York base that’s home to the 10th Mountain Division.
Fort Drum officials say Piatt’s deployment included working directly with coalition leaders and military leaders of Iraq to rebuild the war-torn nation.
Army officials say fewer than 100 soldiers from the division’s Headquarters Battalion are still deployed in Iraq. They’re expected to return in the early fall.
According to Fort Drum officials, about 9,400 members of the 10th Mountain have deployed to more than 26 countries over the past year.