FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) — Soldiers from a division based in northern New York’s Fort Drum are being deployed to Iraq this spring.

The Army announced Wednesday that the 10th Mountain Division Headquarters will replace 1st Armored Division Headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces. The soldiers from the headquarters will help support of the Iraqi Security Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Army officials would not say how large the deployment will be.