FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Fort Collins Italian-themed restaurant is closing after 39 years in business.

The Coloradoan reports Bisetti’s Ristorante announced Tuesday that will close its doors at the end of the month.

Co-owner Heather Bisetti said in a statement that she and her husband, Robert, are ready to retire from the restaurant industry.

They have owned the business since 1988.

The restaurant was opened by Robert Bisetti’s parents, Bob and Anita, in January 1979.

The restaurant grew from 50 seats to 175 seats and has been run by three generations of the family.

The longtime northern Colorado restaurant will have numerous specials through Jan. 31.

