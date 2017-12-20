FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Fort Collins church says it will not pursue criminal charges against a man who admitted to vandalizing the building in a confession with a reverend.

The Coloradoan reports the man threw a rock through a window of an auxiliary building at the Foothills Unitarian Church on Saturday night leaving a hole in the inside wall.

Church leaders had feared that the act was an angry politically message until a man admitted to throwing the rock Sunday in a confession with a reverend.

The Rev. Gretchen Haley says the man is a recovering alcoholic that had a relapse on the night he vandalized the church.

In a letter to the congregation, the man said he was willing to pay for window and do whatever he could to make amends.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com