FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Officials at Fort Campbell say a soldier has died in a training accident.
The Army base along the Tennessee-Kentucky border says in a news release the 101st Airborne Division was conducting routine training at the time of Wednesday’s accident.
The statement says the soldier was pronounced dead at a hospital on the base. The soldier’s name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives.
No one else was injured in the accident, which remains under investigation.
