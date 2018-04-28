FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — A Fort Campbell official says the Army post is investigating why a volunteer who provided holy day and weekly Jewish services was terminated.
Robert N. Jenkins, Fort Campbell’s director of public affairs, tells The Tennessean that officials are investigating allegations about changes in religious support to Fort Campbell’s Jewish community.
Jeanette Mize, the Jewish lay leader, said she was dismissed without explanation in March, halting Friday evening Shabbat services at Fort Campbell. She said she has contacted the Military Religious Freedom Foundation for help, saying she thinks there’s a bigger problem with the division’s top chaplains.
Jenkins wouldn’t comment on the reason for Mize’s dismissal or say whether weekly Shabbat services have continued.
Mize says she and her husband have served as Jewish lay leaders at Fort Campbell since 1999.
___
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com