PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has made a plea deal with Sarpy County prosecutors.

Court records say 34-year-old Klint Bitter pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted sexual assault. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for Bitter’s plea. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 23 in Sarpy County District Court in Papillion (puh’-PIHL’-yuhn).

Authorities say he’d found the girl in an online classified ad for an 18-year-old girl and had sex with her in February. Bitter has said he had asked the girl whether she was underage.

Officials say Bitter was youth pastor at Christ Community Church in Omaha but was fired after he was charged.