Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The former treasurer for an Anchorage youth hockey association has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for embezzlement.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Suchan, also known as Jennifer Kerr, was sentenced for embezzling more than $150,000 from the Mustang Hockey Association in the Eagle River area.

Suchan had pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud. She agreed to pay more than $170,000 in restitution.

Suchan in 2015 began forging the signature of another board member and wrote checks to herself.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

She falsely claimed the money was spent on association expenses.

Prosecutors say she spent the money on family trips, car and mortgage payments, and a $1,500 chicken coop.

Prosecutors say she forged more than 140 checks over two and a half years and withdrew $14,000 in association cash.

The Associated Press