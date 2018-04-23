YORK, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been accused of embezzlement while working for the York city landfill.
The York News-Times reports that 59-year-old Lynn Rasmussen is charged with theft. Her attorney told The Associated Press on Monday that Rasmussen denies the allegation.
Rasmussen is scheduled for a court appearance on May 9.
Court documents say Rasmussen ran the scale house and accepted payments for material dumped at the landfill. The documents don’t say how much Rasmussen is accused of taking.
___
Information from: York News-Times, http://www.yorknewstimes.com