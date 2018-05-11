CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A former juvenile detention center worker in Wyoming is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 31-year-old John Gallagher pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sexual assault, both felonies.

Prosecutors say he asked an inmate at Natrona County’s Regional Juvenile Detention Center to show him her breast while she was in her cell. When she did so, Gallagher allegedly reached through the bars and grabbed it. Court documents do not list the girl’s age at the time but indicate she was no older than 16.

Gallagher also is accused of unzipping his pants in front of the girl.

His attorney, Don Fuller, declined to comment other than to say “we’re preparing for trial.”

