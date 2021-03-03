Rep. Ronnie Jackson, R-Texas, a former top White House physician, bullied his staff, made inappropriate sexual comments about a woman subordinate and exhibited an array of other concerning behavior, according to a Defense Department Inspector General report released Wednesday.

The report found vast disapproval among Jackson’s former colleagues at the White House Medical Unit, who said Jackson’s conduct, including screaming, belittling colleagues and fits of rage, demoralized nurses and doctors.

Out of 60 people interviewed on Jackson’s command climate, only 13 had positive experiences to share, the report found.

Jackson, a retired two-star Navy rear admiral, “established a workplace where fear and intimidation were kind of the hallmarks of him, his command, and control of his subordinates,” one witness told investigators.

Witnesses recounted bizarre and sexually charged incidents in April 2014, when Jackson served as President Barack Obama’s physician. Jackson pounded on the door of a female subordinate.

“You could smell the alcohol on his breath, and he leaned into my room and he said, ‘I need you.’ I felt really uncomfortable,” the witness told investigators.

Jackson told CNN, which first reported the investigative findings, that the report was politically motivated. Investigators “resurrected” old complaints because of his allegiance to former president Donald Trump, he said, and denied using alcohol on duty.

Other witnesses described Jackson making remarks about the breasts and buttocks of other subordinates.

Investigators interviewed dozens of colleagues after tips poured into the Pentagon IG hotline following Trump’s April 2018 nomination of Jackson to serve as secretary for Veterans Affairs, the report said. Jackson withdrew his consideration following allegations of his misconduct.