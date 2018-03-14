WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia judge is scheduled to be released from federal prison this week.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates former Mingo County Circuit Judge Michael Thornsbury is set for release on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston sentenced Thornsbury to 50 months in prison in June 2014 after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against civil rights. Thornsbury and former Mingo Prosecuting Attorney Michael Sparks pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2013 scheme to force a defendant in a drug case to change attorneys.
The website says Thornsbury is currently incarcerated at the residential re-entry management facility in Nashville, Tennessee. He previously was incarcerated at the federal correction institution in Pensacola, Florida. After release, he will be subject to three years of supervised release.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.