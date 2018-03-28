SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former West Valley City police officer who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in 2012 has agreed to settle his last claim against the city, but he plans to send some previously dismissed claims to a federal appeals court.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Shaun Cowley and the city on Tuesday filed a motion to request a federal judge to dismiss the claim that the city violated his Fourth Amendment rights.

Cowley’s attorney Tyler Ayres declined to disclose the terms of the settlement.

West Valley City spokeswoman did not return a message requesting comment.

Cowley was fired from the police department in 2013 after he was charged with manslaughter in the high-profile death of Danielle Willard. The charge was dropped against Cowley, and he was reinstated in 2015.

