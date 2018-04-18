ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former water department superintendent in Tennessee has been charged with using the position to steal more than $300,000 from the department.

A Hawkins County grand jury this week indicted 49-year-old Shawn Hatchett, who is the former superintendent of the Rogersville Water Department. He is charged with theft over $250,000, theft over $60,000 and official misconduct.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that Hatchett was arrested Wednesday and being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether Hatchett is represented by a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The TBI said the theft occurred in 2016 and 2017.