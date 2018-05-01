KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A former Washington deputy has been given a three-year deferred sentence after he drove through a crash scene and led police on a chase in western Montana while inebriated.

The Flathead Beacon reports 29-year-old Brandon Hoover was sentenced last week in Montana for a felony charge of criminal endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.

Authorities say the former deputy with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office drove through the scene of a car crash and struck a vehicle in Creston in late November. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pursued Hoover with speeds exceeding 100 mph (161 kph).

Authorities say Hoover later surrendered and breathalyzer test indicated he was above the legal limit by about double.

Hoover pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com