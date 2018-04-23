SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A former volunteer at a small Missouri museum has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars of Civil War and World War I artifacts.

A warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of 38-year-old Terry Cockrell, who moved last fall to Coffeyville, Kansas. He’s charged with two felony counts of stealing $750 or more. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Sedalia police say the missing items, including a surgical kit, firearms and sword, were tracked to a Tennessee collector, who bought them last summer without realizing they’d been stolen from the Pettis County Museum. The Sedalia Democrat reports that the collector then resold the artifacts.

Museum co-curator Charles Wise says display cases had been rearranged to conceal the thefts, which weren’t reported until last month.

