RESTON, Va. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in Virginia for Democrat Ralph Northam, who is running for governor there.
The Washington Post reports that Biden traveled to Reston, Virginia on Saturday to participate in a round table discussion on workforce development.
Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to travel to Virginia on Saturday to appear at a rally in support of Northam’s Republican opponent, Ed Gillespie.
Biden said that “the only hope for leadership we have is at the state level,” and praised Northam’s “authenticity.”
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
Part of Northam’s economic plan, which Biden on Saturday called “first rate,” includes free community college and workforce training.
Public polls show that Northam is either tied with Gillespie or slightly ahead.