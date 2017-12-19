SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former veterinarian was sentenced to jail and barred from having contact with animals for the next 10 years after authorities say they found 48 dogs living in inhumane conditions in her home.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports 53-year-old Debra Clopton was sentenced to four years in jail on Monday following her conviction last year of animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in 2013 after complaints of incessant barking at Clopton’s Edgewood home.

Authorities say the stench of feces and urine was overwhelming when law enforcement officers raided her home.

Authorities say the dogs were crowded into kennels and many were sick. Several dogs had to be euthanized.

Clopton lost her veterinary license in 2012.

