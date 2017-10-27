LAS VEGAS (AP) — The ex-owner of a strip club in Las Vegas where a Kansas tourist was beaten and left paralyzed by employees in 2001 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax evasion.

Former Crazy Horse Too owner Frederick “Rick” Rizzolo also was ordered during sentencing Friday to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Rizzolo’s attorney, Richard Tanasi, didn’t immediately respond to messages about the sentence announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MI’-ree).

The sentence by Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro had been expected under an agreement that had the 58-year-old Rizzolo plead guilty in June to evading tax payments from 2000 to 2002.

He was accused of paying employees in cash, failing to keep accurate records and underreporting wages paid.