SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah Rep. Sophia M. DiCaro has been appointed to the state board that issues liquor licenses to restaurants, bars and businesses.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the former Republican lawmaker would replace Olivia Vela Agraz who served on the board of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control since 2012.

DiCaro is currently an executive with an investment advisory firm in Salt Lake City, and she has served under four governors in various capacities in the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

DiCaro says that her time in the Legislature has given her the ability to approach controversial issues in an objective way.

A confirmation hearing in the Utah Senate is expected in November.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com