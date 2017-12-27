SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former Utah first lady Jacalyn Leavitt is working to revive a legislative proposal that would take $20 off the cost of getting a marriage license for couples who take a premarital course covering topics like problem-solving and commitment.

The Deseret News reports similar legislation failed to make it through the state Senate last year over concerns on local implementation and curriculum exemptions for religious organizations.

Though language for the new bill has not been made public, Leavitt says the religious exemptions were removed after finding the mandated education topics were not contrary to what religious organizations already teach in related classes.

Leavitt says this legislation pushed by the Utah Marriage Commission would save the state millions of dollars by reducing the divorce rate.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com