SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Former USC starting cornerback Jack Jones has been arrested after police say he tried to burglarize a California fast-food restaurant.
Police say the 20-year-old Jones and another man were arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Friday inside a Panda Express restaurant in Santa Paula in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles.
A third man was arrested after a short car chase.
All three could face commercial burglary charges.
Attorney Jamal Tooson, whose office represents Jones, issued a statement saying he’s confident that Jones will “overcome this adversity.” Tooson also says he’ll talk to the district attorney about resolving the situation.
Jones, who’s from Long Beach, was a University of Southern California starter last season. He led the team with four interceptions in 13 games but was declared academically ineligible last month.