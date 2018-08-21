Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Former US Sen. Mark Begich, running unopposed, wins Democratic primary for governor in Alaska Originally published August 21, 2018 at 10:23 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Former US Sen. Mark Begich, running unopposed, wins Democratic primary for governor in Alaska. The Associated Press Next StoryTennessee man accused of hitting ex-girlfriend with biscuit Previous StoryRemains of Alaska Native movie star reburied in Anchorage