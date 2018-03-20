BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Rick Berg has been elected chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

Berg was elected chairman by unanimous ballot during a meeting of the party’s state committee on Tuesday.

In a statement, Berg says he is “excited for the opportunity to lead the Republican Party through this busy election cycle.”

Berg served in the North Dakota House of Representatives from 1985 to 2011. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010, serving on the House Ways and Means Committee. He now leads Berg Group, a Fargo-based real estate development and management firm.

Former North Dakota GOP Chairman Kelly Armstrong resigned earlier this month to seek the Republican endorsement for the U.S. House.