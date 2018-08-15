CINCINNATI (AP) — A former U.S. Department of Labor secretary for the Clinton administration is scheduled to deliver the main address at a conference in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Alexis Herman will deliver the main address on Saturday at the 48th Midwest Regional Conference of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Delta Sigma Theta is described as the largest African-American women’s organization in the country and is dedicated to public service.

Herman was the first African-American to serve as Department of Labor secretary and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta.

More than 2,200 alumnae and collegiate members of the organization, along with family members, are expected to attend the conference.

It will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

