PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former U.S. attorney for Oregon Amanda Marshall has been barred from practicing law for 90 days because she lied about a sexual relationship with a subordinate.

Marshall resigned in May 2015 after it was revealed that she had an extramarital affair with an assistant prosecutor and stalked him when the relationship ended. She is now in private practice in McMinnville.

The Oregon State Bar later opened an investigation, and the Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday finalized the settlement between Marshall and the professional standards agency.

Marshall acknowledged she was dishonest when initially telling a federal official she didn’t have an affair with the subordinate.

Marshall’s attorney, Allison Martin Rhodes, tells The Oregonian/OregonLive: “We are pleased to finally have this chapter behind us.”

