SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A former ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council will speak at Lake Superior State University’s commencement ceremony.
Keith Harper, who served as President Barack Obama’s ambassador to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, speaks Saturday at the Sault Ste. Marie school in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
University officials say he was the first Native American appointed to such a post.
The attorney is known for his work on a class-action lawsuit against the United States that alleged mismanagement of billions of dollars of income and assets held in trust that belonged to American Indians. The case was settled in 2009 for $3.4 billion.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
The school also is awarding an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to James W.T. Moody. The history professor emeritus died in December.