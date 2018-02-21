UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says the dialogue between the two Koreas that began during the Winter Olympics must be kept alive so it can hopefully lead to reconciliation, peace and denuclearization of North Korea.

Ban was South Korea’s foreign minister before serving 10 years as U.N. chief. He told the Security Council Wednesday that the “current reconciliatory atmosphere must be nurtured by continuing engagement of both South and North Korean authorities.”

He said the U.S. can also play a crucial role by engaging with North Korea, as South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration disclosed that Vice President Mike Pence was set to hold a history-making meeting with North Korean officials during the Olympics, but Kim Jong Un’s government canceled at the last minute.