IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former University of Iowa wrestler has pleaded guilty to a federal computer fraud charge related to actions he took that let him access university computers and change course grades.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Trevor J. Graves pleaded guilty Monday to transmission of a command to damage a protected computer.

In a plea agreement, Graves admitted that from March 7, 2015, to Nov. 15, 2016, he manipulated the university’s computer network and obtained professors’ user names and passwords. He then changed course grades for himself and five other students.

Graves, who will be sentenced Aug. 23, last participated on the Iowa wrestling team in the 2015-2016 season.