SAVOY, Ill. (AP) — The former University of Illinois aviation institute will become part of a regular academic program at Parkland College in Champaign.

The News-Gazette reports that Parkland trustees approved the change during a Wednesday meeting at the Institute of Aviation in the old Willard Airport terminal.

Pam Lau is the vice president for academic services at Parkland. She says the college’s aviation program began in fall 2014 with $3 million in grant funding from UI and a $1 annual building lease.

Lau says the institute will begin offering a six-credit-hour certificate this year in unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, and also will look into upgrading the technology in its aircraft while downsizing the fleet.

Parkland President Tom Ramage says institute’s 28 planes would be reduced.

