EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities arrested a mixed martial arts fighter, previously convicted of killing a man in a road rage incident, for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene police arrested Gerald Strebendt on Wednesday on a second-degree sexual abuse charge. He was booked into the Lane County Jail.

It is unclear if Strebendt has an attorney.

Police say Strebendt, who is affiliated with 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu on Silver Lane in Eugene, was coaching the girl he is accused of sexually abusing. Strebendt’s claims on his Facebook page to be the owner of the franchised gym, but a search of the state’s business registry did not confirm that.

Strebendt, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, was released from state prison last year following his conviction for the shooting death of David Paul Crofut. He remains on post-prison supervision.

