MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Twin Cities paramedic accused of stealing narcotics from an ambulance service has been sentenced to 180 days in the county workhouse and could face prison time.

Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman says 37-year-old Robert Lien, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft of controlled substances.

Lien was sentenced to 15 months in prison, which he will not have to serve if he successfully completes the terms of his five-year probation. He also had his paramedic license suspended.

Authorities say Brooklyn Center police officers were called to North Memorial Ambulance Service in January 2016 to investigate a reported theft of narcotics by an employee. Lien was suspected of stealing several vials of prescription drugs over the previous two weeks.