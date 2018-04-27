AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A former speech writer for President Donald Trump who resigned after his former wife said he abused her has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife claiming defamation.

David Sorensen, also a former senior aide to Republican Gov. Paul LePage, is seeking $4 million in damages from Jessica Corbett. The Portland Press Herald reports Corbett accused Sorensen of domestic abuse earlier this year, which Sorensen vehemently denied.

In the lawsuit, Sorensen alleges Corbett never said she was abused until Corbett spoke with The Washington Post in February 2018.

Corbett said she is “prepared to defend the truth in court.”

