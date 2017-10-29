CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A former Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has acknowledged scraping his ex-wife’s boyfriend’s car with a key, causing more than $2,100 in damage.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Robert King appeared in Laramie County District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to felony property destruction. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of felony stalking and violating a protection order.

King says he became upset when he went to his now-ex-wife’s house to check on his children Feb. 12, and her new boyfriend was there.

The former trooper was initially accused of driving past the woman’s house in his patrol vehicle and throwing a rock at her window, even though a protection order had been filed against him.

He was placed on administrative leave in February when the Highway Patrol discovered he was under investigation.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com