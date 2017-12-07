UNDERHILL, Vt. (AP) — The former director of a now-defunct alcohol and drug treatment center in Vermont is denying accusations he harassed patients and violated regulations.
The Burlington Free Press reports a lawyer representing Maple Leaf Treatment Center’s former director Dr. Charles Sprague Simonds Jr. filed a response this week claiming accusations against his client are false. Simonds came under fire following a state investigation that claimed he sexually harassed female patients and bypassed program policies.
Rich Cassidy, Simonds’ lawyer, says the state Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living had previously determined the accusations were false. Cassidy called the charges “vague, general, numerous and lacking in specificity.”
Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters says a hearing to determine whether Simonds should lose his psychology license hasn’t been scheduled yet.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com