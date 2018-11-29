ATLANTA (AP) — A former administrator for Atlanta’s transit authority has pleaded guilty in a false-invoice scheme involving more than $520,000 for maintenance projects that were never performed.
A statement from U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak Wednesday says 47-year-old Jhonnita L. Williams, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiratorial federal program theft. Williams assisted senior operations director Joseph J. Erves, who oversw maintenance of all buses and rail cars at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.
Pak says Wiliams and Erves had more than 40 fake invoices prepared for three vendors who funneled most of the money back to them.
Erves, 53, of Lithonia, also pleaded guilty to federal program theft, was ordered to pay back the money, and is serving a sentence of two years and nine months.
