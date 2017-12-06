SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An imprisoned former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 Texas children is set to be arraigned on murder charges in the deaths of five children in the early 1980s.

Genene Jones, who is 67, will be arraigned Thursday in San Antonio. The Bexar County district attorney’s office announced the five indictments over the last year.

Jones is serving concurrent 99-year and 60-year sentences in state prison for the killing of a 15-month-old and the sickening of 4-week-old. She was scheduled to be freed from prison in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood said Wednesday he’ll try each case separately.

Her attorney did not immediately return a call Wednesday for comment.