KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee lawmaker is suing an Illinois trucking company for injuries he received in a vehicle accident.
The Kingsport Times News reports that former state Rep. Jason Mumpower, who is currently the Tennessee Comptroller chief of staff, filed a $1.5 million federal lawsuit against Gogu Trucking Express, Sopranos Inc. and truck driver Pavel Gheleniuc.
Multiple crashes took place on Interstate 81 in Kingsport on Nov. 2 that halted traffic for three hours and sent five people, including Mumpower, to the hospital. Police said Mumpower had stopped his vehicle in response to the accident.
A tractor-trailer owned by Sopranos and Gogu and driven by Gheleniuc swerved to avoid a collision and rear-ended Mumpower’s vehicle.
Sopranos Inc. is based in Palatine, Illinois, and Gogu is based in Highland Park, Illinois.
Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net