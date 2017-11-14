LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former teacher’s assistant at a Las Vegas elementary school has been charged with felony child abuse after authorities say he battered a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

Police with the Clark County School District arrested 61-year-old Theodore Levrich on Monday.

Police launched an investigation after a school staff member reported that Levrich grabbed, pushed and dragged a young student across the library floor at Doris French Elementary School in April.

The children were not injured, and police say Levrich was fired after it was reported. He began working for the district in January.

Levrich tells KLAS-TV that “the school district needs to be held accountable for keeping violent children out of non-violent classrooms.”