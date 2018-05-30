GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A jury in northern Colorado has convicted a former teacher’s aide accused of having sex with one of her 14-year-old students.

The Greeley Tribune reports 26-year-old Jerica Enriquez was found guilty Tuesday of several felony sex assault counts. She faces 12 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 9.

The boy, now 16, testified that the relationship started in the fall of 2016 when he was a 14-year-old transfer student at Jefferson Junior High School in Greeley. The relationship included inappropriate texts sent by Enriquez to the student, and the boy said the two had sex twice.

Enriquez’s attorney, public defender Amanda Bleiler, tried during the trial to discredit the victim by highlighting his criminal history, which includes shoplifting and harassment.

