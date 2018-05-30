GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A jury in northern Colorado has convicted a former teacher’s aide accused of having sex with one of her 14-year-old students.
The Greeley Tribune reports 26-year-old Jerica Enriquez was found guilty Tuesday of several felony sex assault counts. She faces 12 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 9.
The boy, now 16, testified that the relationship started in the fall of 2016 when he was a 14-year-old transfer student at Jefferson Junior High School in Greeley. The relationship included inappropriate texts sent by Enriquez to the student, and the boy said the two had sex twice.
Enriquez’s attorney, public defender Amanda Bleiler, tried during the trial to discredit the victim by highlighting his criminal history, which includes shoplifting and harassment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
___
Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com