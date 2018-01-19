WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago elementary school teacher who pleaded guilty to felony child pornography charges has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
In a news release, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says that 29-year-old Andrew Clarke was sentenced on Friday and immediately taken into custody.
Officials with the Illinois Children’s Advocacy Centers and investigators from the Elmhurst and Glendale Heights police departments identified a computer in DuPage County that was downloading files containing child pornography. That investigation led to Clarke, who not only possessed images containing child pornography but had videotaped himself masturbating at a school where he worked.
Clarke must serve half his sentence before he’s eligible for parole and upon his release from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon names 20 finalists in search for HQ2
- Take it from me, WSU athlete's death is a reminder that help is available | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What to make of the Seahawks' hiring of Mike Solari? Walter Jones and Damon Huard weigh in
- What you need to know about Seattle's Women’s March, related events
- Whitman County Coroner officially rules WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death a suicide