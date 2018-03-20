BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A former rural Alaska school teacher has been sentenced to four years in prison for possessing child pornography.

John Paul Donald Douglas, a former teacher in Tuluksak (too-LUK-sak), was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years with six suspended.

Alaska State Troopers with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation in May investigated peer-to-peer images sent between computers and received a video depicting child sexual exploitation.

They traced the address to Tuluksak.

They determined Douglas used peer-to-peer software to view and distribute child sexual exploitation images on a laptop he borrowed from the Yupiit School District.

Investigators forensically examined other electronic devices and found about 2,000 images and videos of child exploitation.

After prison, Douglas will be on supervised probation for five years and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.