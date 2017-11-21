OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha schoolteacher and area youth softball coach accused of child sexual assault has taken a plea deal.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 47-year-old Daryl Clark pleaded no contest Monday to enticement by electronic device and to attempted visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors had already dropped three counts of child sexual assault when they determined the girl had been 16, the age of sexual consent in Nebraska. They amended other charges in exchange for Clark’s pleas.

At the time of his arrest last year, Clark was a business education teacher at Omaha’s Monroe Middle School and a girls softball coach in Papillion and Bellevue. Court records say he lives in Crescent, Iowa.

