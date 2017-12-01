SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A prominent economist who’s a former Syracuse University dean has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in his 2016 prostitution sting arrest.
Defense attorney Louis Mannara tells The Post-Standard that Kenneth A. Kavajecz (KAH’-vay-ehk) has received a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted patronizing of a prostitute.
Kavajecz was dean of the university’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management for over three years. He made a video for students on academic integrity.
The Post-Standard also has reported that Kavajecz once worked at the Federal Reserve Board.
Mannara says Kavajecz “decided to move on with his life” instead of continuing to pursue legal remedies.
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com