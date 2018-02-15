STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of stealing from a Storm Lake store is scheduled to be sentenced March 26.

Court records say 19-year-old Abigail Clark, of Early, pleaded guilty Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to fraudulent practice and identity theft, after prosecutors dropped other charges. The agreement says she’ll receive a deferred judgment and three years of probation. Under a deferred judgment, the convictions can be wiped from Clark’s record if she successfully completes the terms of her probation. The judge is not obligated to follow the agreement, however.

Storm Lake police say Clark forged customer names and completed fraudulent returns worth more than $7,000 within the Bomgaars store where she worked, and then kept the money.