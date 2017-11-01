FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — A former Standing Rock Sioux official convicted of sexually abusing a girl says he will appeal.
The Bismarck Tribune reports 55-year-old Robert Fool Bear Sr. was found guilty in April and sentenced last month to 30 years in prison with eligibility for release after 25 years. He’s since filed a notice of appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Authorities say the former tribal district chairman repeatedly raped a girl over a four-year span. He maintains she made up the story.
Fool Bear’s wife signed a plea deal in July with federal prosecutors in which she admitted not alerting law enforcement. Prosecutors in exchange agreed to drop a charge alleging that she lied at her husband’s trial. Rhonda Krein Fool Bear is to be sentenced next month.
Most Read Stories
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Jeremy Lane fails physical, but Duane Brown trade still on as teams add draft picks to mix instead
- 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path VIEW
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com