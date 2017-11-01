FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — A former Standing Rock Sioux official convicted of sexually abusing a girl says he will appeal.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 55-year-old Robert Fool Bear Sr. was found guilty in April and sentenced last month to 30 years in prison with eligibility for release after 25 years. He’s since filed a notice of appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Authorities say the former tribal district chairman repeatedly raped a girl over a four-year span. He maintains she made up the story.

Fool Bear’s wife signed a plea deal in July with federal prosecutors in which she admitted not alerting law enforcement. Prosecutors in exchange agreed to drop a charge alleging that she lied at her husband’s trial. Rhonda Krein Fool Bear is to be sentenced next month.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com