ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman has been named CEO for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

The housing nonprofit announced Thursday that the three-term mayor and recent candidate for governor is replacing Sue Haigh, who is retiring after more than 13 years leading the agency.

Habitat for Humanity is known for recruiting prospective homeowners and community volunteers for hands-on assistance with home building and repair. The group has partnered with an average of 50 families a year on home ownership and is hoping to double that number.

The agency says it has helped more than 1,200 families achieve homeownership since 1985.